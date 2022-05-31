Our Blues, Uncontrollably Fond, or The Heirs: Which of Kim Woo Bin's characters is your favourite?

Beginning his career at the age of 20, South Korean model and actor Kim Woo Bin first debuted as a runway model in 2009. With the progress of his career, Kim Woo Bin fell in love with the art of acting while studying it, and made his debut as an actor in 2011, through the mystery drama ‘White Christmas’.

In 2013, Kim Woo Bin won his first acting award for Best New Actor for his role in ‘School 2013’. This year also saw him in the drama ‘The Heirs’, which brought about a surge in the actor’s international popularity. Kim Woo Bin is currently starring in tvN’s omnibus series ‘Our Blues’, and will be seen next in the upcoming sci-fi film ‘Alien’, as well as Netflix’s ‘Black Night’.

Out of Kim Woo Bin’s much-loved roles in dramas like ‘Uncontrollably Fond’ (2016), ‘The Heirs’ (2013), and even his current role in ‘Our Blues’, which character is your favourite? Take part in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below: