'Our Composer RM', Jimin V Live & Taehyung selca tomorrow; Know what these BTS related Twitter trends are for

Chances are you might have seen the keyword 'zoom' trend on Twitter today, and are probably wondering why is the video conferencing tool trending on the micro-blogging app? Well, we have got the answers to these burning questions. BTS members hosted an online fan meeting titled, ‘One Amazing Summer Day with ARMY'. About 200 fans, who have taken the ARMY Membership offered by the group, will be able to take part in four slots, grouped as 50 in each. 200 lucky ARMYs got the chance to do a video call with BTS themselves!

However, some other BTS related topics were trending on Twitter as well. BTS' leader RM trended for his remarkable achievements as a talented lyricist and composer with songs co-composed by RM getting over 100 streams on Spotify! Fans took to Twitter to take pride in RM's achievements and congratulate him. Not just that, Jimin has promised fans that he will be hosting a V Live broadcast tomorrow! To add a cherry to the cake, member Taehyung aka V will be dropping an exclusive selca, highlighting his gorgeous visuals tomorrow as well, leaving fans delirious with joy!

Meanwhile, J-Hope and Suga (SOPE) promised a joint V Live, member Jin hosted a solo V Live today, and leader RM promised another V Live broadcast to the fans. Well, it is set to be an eventful day for BTS and their fans. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on this!

