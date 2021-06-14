Our favourite resident doctors return in season 2 of Hospital Playlist; See new stills here

Hospital Playlist has released much-awaited official stills for all their beloved doctors!

One of the most highly anticipated second seasons of any K-Drama ever, that of Hospital Playlist is almost here and we cannot contain the excitement. Hospital Playlist tells the story of a group of doctors at Yulje Medical Centre who go through their own lives while saving countless others. The intricacies and complexities of the lives of doctors are revealed in a lovely slice-of-life manner with the generic humour and extraordinariness of the ordinary. All the characters have endeared themselves to viewers over an amazing first season, which is raising expectations for the second season.

We have 4 cliff-hangers over our heads from the end of the first season of Hospital Playlist. Jang Gyeoul has confessed to Ahn Jeong Won, who has answered with a beautifully long-drawn kiss. However, it is still ambiguous as to whether he will still be leaving to take up priesthood overseas. Was the kiss a momentary lapse of judgement or was it truly a surrender into worldly pleasures, especially that of true love? We'll find out in Season 2. On the other hand, Ik Jun has confessed to Song Hwa, who is left speechless and so are we. Ik Soon has sent Jun Wan's gift of rings back, indicating a conflict of some sort. However, it is still not clear where the two stand when it comes to a more long term relationship. Seok Hyeong has been confessed to by Chu Min Ha, which he politely rejects but it is clear that he also has feelings for her in one form or another. By the end of season 1, we see him get a call from his ex-wife, opening up the scope for what could be the life-changing closure he has been waiting for in order to move on.

tvN recently released still images for our favourite residents, Jang Gyeoul (Shin Hyun Been), Chu Min Ha (Ahn Eun Jin), Do Jae Hak (Jung Moon Sung) and Heo Sun Bin (Ha Yoon Kyung) that you can see below:

