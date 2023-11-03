'Our golden seed's album out': BTS' RM celebrates Jungkook's GOLDEN release like THIS

BTS' RM shared the sweetest moment on his Instagram today upon Jungkook's GOLDEN release. The Bangtan leader did not shy away from calling the golden maknae their golden seed. This praiseworthy interaction couldn't help but be taken note of in the fandom. Jungkook released his first-ever solo album today with the title track Standing Next To You's official music video.

BTS' RM calls Jungkook 'golden seed'

On November 3, BTS' RM took to his Instagram to share that he was listening to GOLDEN's title track Standing Next To You via Spotify. He quickly posted it on his Instagram story and captioned it as 'our golden seed's album is released,' sharing his support and feeling proud of the golden maknae's hard work. BTS' RM is known to support his fellow members in their solo endeavors. He has now shared or given a shoutout to each of the BTS members' official solo album release.

BTS fandom was quick to take note of this and couldn't stop going gaga over this interaction. BTS' Jungkook has done a remarkable job with his new album. Fans, as well as members, couldn't be more proud of what the youngest has achieved with this piece of art. He was given the name of being the golden maknae by BTS' RM, and he was right in naming him this. Checkout BTS' RM's Instagram story below:

BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN is out now

GOLDEN is finally out to the world. The highly-anticipated album by BTS' Jungkook is no longer a secret. His recent release has left fans awestruck throughout. The official music video for the title track, Standing Next To You, has been released, and you can watch it below.

The Seven singer has left no stone unturned in his eleven-track record that houses some of the most phenomenal songs. The album has been positively received by fans, and Jungkook is set to appear on various shows to promote GOLDEN. From The Today Show to Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, we will be able to witness live performances by Jungkook. Meanwhile, enjoy the bop title track below:

