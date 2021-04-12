Our ideal female SuperM squad, Ft Red Velvet's Wendy and BoA

It is high time we get a female version of SuperM. Read on to find our picks.

One of the coolest concepts we have seen in K-pop in a while is the creation of SuperM. SuperM, created by SM Entertainment is an Avengers-style supergroup that debuted on October 4, 2019, with their self-titled EP. There are seven members in the group - Baekhyun (leader), Kai, Taemin, Lucas, Ten, Taeyong and Mark. SM Entertainment cherry-picked the idols themselves - Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taemin from SHINee, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127 and Lucas and Ten from WayV. The group debut with their foot-tapping single, Jopping which was voted as one of the best k-pop songs of 2019.

However, it makes us wonder and also curious, didn't SM Entertainment think of creating a female version of SuperM too - SuperW! SM Entertainment has some of the most visually stunning and talented female idols and soloists and it is criminal, to not consider them. Also, female idols have an advantage over male idols, unlike male idols, women are exempt from mandatory military service, thus a boon of longevity! Also, the market is saturated with boy groups and it's about time we get a dream list of female idols. We take our picks!

1.Wendy

Red Velvet's Wendy is high on the success of her debut solo album, Like Water. Not only is Wendy one of the most talented vocalists in K-pop, but also a visual and a terrific dancer. Wendy would make the cut.

2. Seulgi

Wendy's best friend and the very talented Red Velvet's Seulgi is another idol who we believe will look perfect in the female version of SuperM. She is spunky, amazingly talented and has the right amount of spark.

3. BoA

Considered a queen by SM's artists and fans alike, BoA would make for the perfect fit in a female Avengers-style k-pop supergroup! She is a singer-songwriter and a record producer and the experience and wisdom she would bring to the group would be priceless.

4. Tiffany

Girls' Generation's Tiffany is a Korean-American, one of the most beautiful female idols and a talented vocalist too. Having Tiffany in their group would be a great addition, as she is not only well-versed with the western market but also seems like a sweet and approachable person to hang out with!

5. Taeyeon

Girls' Generation's leader and vocal queen, Taeyeon will be a great addition to the group! Every group needs a leader and Taeyeon can be the perfect leader for the group.

6. Karina

aespa's leader, Karina is a talented lead rapper, main dancer, sub vocalist, the face of the group and leader. She has made performed with EXO's Kai and SHINee's Taemin. Karina will be a great addition to SuperW!

7. Winter

The lead vocalist and dancer of aespa, Winter along with Karina will round up the female SuperW squad very well!

ALSO READ: Here's why we deserve a female version of SuperM

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×