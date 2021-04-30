Out Of Love Season 2, Ep 1 Review: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli's messy love story returns in predictable drama

Rasika Dugal as Dr Meera in Out of Love is as impressive as before and brings her impeccable acting game to celluloid.

Out Of Love Season 2

Out Of Love Season 2 Cast: Rasika Dugal, Purab Kohli, Meenakshi Chaudhary,

Out Of Love Season 2 Director: Oni Sen

Out Of Love Season 2 Stars: 2.5/5

After grabbing attention in 2019, Out Of Love Season 2 has returned with Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli reprising their roles. Just like the first season, the story continues to be set in Coonoor with Rasika as Dr Meera Kapoor and Purab Kohli as Akarsh Kapoor. Fast tracking the story to three years, we now get to see Dr Meera Kapoor in a happy space with her teenage son Abhi who simply adores his mother. Director Oni Sen, however, wastes no time in bursting this bubble as her ex-husband Akarsh announces his homecoming. Rather than delving into this new space, we are quickly pushed into the world of former lovers Meera and Akarsh.

While the first season saw steamy chemistry play out between the characters, this time its plain toxic. The return of Akarsh to Coonoor with his new wife Alia guarantees that it won't be a smooth ride and a hassled Meera tries to wrap her head around the situation. However, the plot of the first episode gets too predictable after one point. From a new patient trying to woo Dr Meera to gatecrashing her ex-husband's wedding party, one can easily anticipate what's to come next in the first episode.

To take the story forward, the director and team of writers make their son Abhi a crucial character in the first episode and set the tone for the rest of the upcoming episodes. What could be more bitter than a former couple sparring over their only child? Looks like Out Of Love season 2 will revolve around Abhi without him in sight. Instead, it is Meera and Akarsh's games and spying that will take the show forward.

(Image Credit: Instagram/RasikaDugal)

The 50-minute episode is exhaustive, predictable and adds mystery to a certain extent. But does not catch you at the edge of your seat. Rasika Dugal as Dr Meera is as impressive as before and brings her impeccable acting game to celluloid. With her restrained performance, she manages to once more carry the series on her shoulders.

If you have watched Out of Love season one, you may enjoy the reunion of Meera and Akarsh. If you haven't, don't fret over it as you can watch Out of Love season 2 irrespective but don't expect anything extraordinary. Out of Love is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar and will be a weekly episodic release.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Irrfan’s The Song of Scorpions ready for release; Anup Singh says ‘Delay is because of pandemic’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×