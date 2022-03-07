Outlander Season 6 Early Review: A sombre start for the Frasers as they prepare to rebuild from past trauma

Outlander Season 6

Outlander Season 6 Cast: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton

Outlander Season 6 Creator: Ronald D. Moore

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The wait is finally over as Outlander returns with its new season albeit a shorter one than the rest. Promising only six episodes in the sixth season on account of production delays that were caused by the pandemic, fans will have to wait weekly to devour their favourite historical drama. Since the scars of the past season, especially those earned thanks to the brutal storyline surrounding Claire (Caitriona Balfe) still remain fresh, our re-entry into Fraser's Ridge takes off on a fairly smoother note compared to the way we last left the place. If there's one thing that has brought respite before as well on the show, it's Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's undying love for each other and lucky for us, it still remains as tender.

The premier episode of the new season stretches itself a tad long and I believe it is simply to provide viewers with the context to what's coming ahead in the season. Following Claire's tragic ordeal last season, it seems the focus shifts a bit from Jamie and Claire's suffering to the rest of the characters and it looks like the couple who will have a hard time this season on Fraser's Ridge will be Fergus (Cesar Domboy) and Marsali (Lauren Lyle) as their marriage seems to be on a downward spiral after the events of the last season that saw Marsali injured when Lionel Brown's men abducted Claire (Balfe), thus leaving Fergus with guilt about him not being enough to save his wife. Thus, Fergus has now taken to drinking as he drowns his sorrows in whiskey.

In an interesting manner, the new season also opens up with a rather strange chapter from the past that takes us back to Jamie (Sam Heughan) being a prisoner at Ardsmuir following the battle of Culloden. The first fifteen minutes of the episode take us through Jamie difficult relationship with a fellow inmate, Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones). It all becomes clear as to how Jamie and Christie's stories connect in the present after the latter is seen arriving on Fraser's Ridge hoping to find a settlement for his children Malva (Jessica Reynolds), Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and a few fishermen. In the meantime, Claire who is now physically healed from the traumatic abuse she faced at the hands of Brown and his men, still has enough mental scars that she tries to brush off with a "I'm fine" when quizzed by her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton). Finding herself on the edge of the discovery of an anaesthetic medicine, Claire also seems to be tending herself with its mind-numbing effect to help deal with her haunted past.

For Jamie Fraser, the new season promises a new role as he agrees to become an Indian agent for the Crown under which he's expected to serve as a middle man between the British armies and the local Cherokee tribe. Among the other key storylines to be explored this season also include Jamie's nephew Ian (John Bell) who was once with the mohawk tribe.

The best part about the premiere episode of the season is that it mainly plays catch up for viewers as we get to see where each member of the Fraser clan is yet, thus giving us an idea of what lies ahead. Not to mention after the kind of tension that the season five finale brought on board, the new one gives us the much-needed breather as we get to see some lighter moments shared between Jamie and Claire, thus indicating once again how this couple could survive it all as long as they have each other. It's the strength that Claire and Jamie show in overcoming obstacles across timelines and historic events that first won our hearts and well it continues to do so.

As Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe return as the beloved Fraser couple, their believable affection and arresting chemistry is back and remains as heartwarming as ever, thus ensuring that the series remains powerfully addictive and entertaining as it ventures into another season. Among the few changes that can be observed in the new season include the show's theme song as composer Bear McCreary presents a duet this season as opposed to a chorus version of The Sky Boat song that was heard in season five. Seemingly an indication of how Jamie and Claire will put a united front this season while tackling the bigger conflicts that await them ahead in the storyline.

ALSO READ: Outlander Season 6 Teaser: Threat of Revolutionary war looms over Claire and Jamie; WATCH

Considering we spent a good amount of time at the North Carolina based Fraser's Ridge in the last season as well, it now seems like a comfortable, thriving home when captured through the eyes of DOP Alasdair Walker. Although it will be interesting to see how the tonality for the same changes over the next few episodes of the season given that the revolutionary war is not too far in the timeline. The premiere episode also pays tribute to the show's re-recording mixer Alan Decker with a title card that read, "In loving memory of our friend and colleague Alan Decker."

With a new episode of Outlander Season 6 dropping out weekly. The show will be premiering its finale in April. A complete full review of the series will be covered at the time, hence no star rating has been assigned for the early review.