Outlander Season 6 Teaser: Threat of Revolutionary war looms over Claire and Jamie; WATCH

Outlander has always been, among other things, a political program, even if viewers don't realize it. While later seasons of the Starz series have (mostly uncritically) waded into scenarios in which the show's white main characters are not the easily identifiable heroes, the outbreak of the Revolutionary War in Colonial America is poised to bring Outlander's Claire and Jaime more firmly back onto the "right" side of history.

As part of their New York Comic-Con festivities, Starz has published the Outlander Season 6 teaser video. While the minute-long sneak peek begins with shots of our favorite couples (as well as Roger and Brianna) looking fondly at each other, tension quickly builds. A guy is seen pounding a "Refuse British products" sign into a rural bulletin board. "It's beginning," Claire, a time traveler, says. "There's a storm. The conflict. It's almost here." However, Claire is, of course, referring to the Revolutionary War.

Watch the teaser below:

However, cast members Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Lauren Lyle, César Domboy, and John Bell took part in a panel discussion about the show virtually from Europe.

Meanwhile, as per Den of Geek, Season 6 of Outlander will be heavily influenced by A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth book in the Outlander series. The book covers the years 1773 through 1776. The Revolutionary War technically started in 1775, but there were clearly tensions before that, so most of the action in Season 6 will revolve around the political turmoil. While the Outlander Season 6 teaser video does not provide a specific launch date, it does state that the series will return in early 2022.

