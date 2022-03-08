Outlander Season 6 Twitter Review: Netizens pour in raving reviews, call it an 'epic' series

Revolution is coming to Fraser’s Ridge in Outlander season 6. Despite the fact that Outlander season 6 only features eight episodes, the season seems to be packed with additional time-traveling adventures.

For those unversed, Outlander follows Claire, a World War II nurse on vacation in Scotland with her husband, Frank, in 1945. Claire is magically transported back to 1743 while visiting Craigh Na Dun's stone circle, where she meets and falls in love with Jamie Fraser. When Claire is finally given the opportunity to return to her time, she is unable to leave Jamie and remains in the 18th century until the Battle of Culloden threatens her and the couple's unborn child. Claire goes to the future to raise her and Jamie's daughter, Brianna, before time-traveling back to Jamie, who is shortly followed by both Brianna and Brianna's lover, Roger, who are also time-travelers.

However, Claire and Jamie have crossed the Atlantic to live in America, building their homestead, Fraser's Ridge, in North Carolina, in recent seasons of Outlander. Claire and Jamie are joined by Brianna, Roger, and their son, Jemmy, as well as other friends and relatives, and the Fraser and Mackenzie clans have started preparing for the American Revolution. Now with season 6 out, let's see how twiterrati reacted to the new season.

