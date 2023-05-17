Outrageous noise at Gucci Cruise 2024 after-party attended by IU, Jay Park, more leads to 52 police complaints

Numerous celebrities and industry insiders gathered at the iconic Geunjeongjeon in Gyeongbokgung Palace on the evening of May 16 for the prestigious 'Gucci Cruise 2024 Fashion Show'.The highly anticipated fashion show took an unexpected turn when the after-party became a subject of controversy. The event, known for its glitz and glamour, quickly turned into a noise-filled nightmare, prompting multiple visits from the police following an astonishing 52 noise complaints.

Noise complaints galore: Chaos at the Gucci Cruise 2024 after-party

According to recent reports, a significant number of noise complaints, totaling 52, were lodged by residents in the vicinity of Gyeongbokgung Palace on the evening of May 16. The excessive noise generated by an after-party held in the 'D' building, situated near the palace, prompted the dispatch of multiple police cars and even riot police to address the situation. Initial police response occurred at 9:29 PM, but despite warnings, the noise persisted until around 11 PM, prompting the arrival of riot police accompanied by nine patrol vehicles. Consequently, the organizers of the after-party have received a notice of fine for violating the Noise Control Act.

The choice of the 'D' building as the venue for the after-party has drawn criticism, as its unique architectural design featuring wide windows seemingly exacerbated the noise issue. Some individuals took to online platforms to express their discontent, with complaints ranging from being able to "hear the music in my room as if speakers were installed outside in the streets" to being overwhelmed by the intensity of the laser lights.

Attendees of the event

The after-party was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as IU, Lee Jung Jae, Kim Hye Soo, Hanni of NewJeans, Ryujin of ITZY, Winter of aespa, Younghoon and Juyeon of THE BOYZ, and so on. Hollywood stars including Elizabeth Olsen, Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, and more also guested the event.

Police interventions and unhappy neighbours

As the noise complaints continued to mount, local authorities were left with no choice but to intervene. Police officers were dispatched to the scene multiple times to address the disturbance caused by the after-party. The constant disruptions and high decibel levels not only tested the patience of the residents but also raised questions about the event's organization and management. The after-party was intended to be a celebration of fashion and style, but the excessive noise levels disrupted the peace and tranquility of the surrounding neighborhood. Reports suggest that residents were subjected to loud music, while residents in the region were also affected by the bright lasers and lights.

