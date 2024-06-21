Outsider confirms divorce with wife 4 years after parting ways, opens up about living for daughter

On June 21, 2024, it was disclosed that the popular South Korean rapper, famous for his rapid-fire rapping style, had gone through a divorce back in 2020.

The rapper got married in 2012 and got separated due to differences between them. The news comes as a surprise as the announcement of divorce has come 4 years after its finalization.

On June 21, 2024, the Korean media outlet Xsports News reported that the beloved South Korean rapper Outsider and his wife got divorced 4 years ago. It was made known that Outsider divorced his wife in 2020 after being married for eight years.

Outsider and his wife got married on March 31, 2012. The rapper at the time made headlines as he married his wife during his military enlistment. They have a daughter together who was born on March 9, 2016.

Outsider revealed that he and his wife divorced four years ago calling personality differences as the main cause for their break up. Furthermore, the rapper added that he and his wife share their daughter’s custody, she is raised by her mother and comes to stay with him on vacations.

Outsider pens a heartfelt letter to fans

Following the report, Outsider himself came on his Instagram account and shared a photo with his daughter while penning a heartfelt letter to his fans.

In the letter, the rapper shared that he and his wife were always there for each other through tough times. But when they realized this was not the case they decided to part ways four years ago.

Sharing about it, Outsider wrote it was a hard decision and they are still on good terms with each other. He added that they are at present trying their best to be the best mother and father to their daughter. He asked everyone not to speculate anything else any further.

Outsider shared that he is living every day making efforts to be a good father to his daughter while being mature enough to accept that he has been hurt. He said he is trying to live one day at a time for his daughter.

Meanwhile, Outsider is famous for his speed rapping and is known to rap 16 syllables per second. Outsider will be embarking on a solo concert around the country in November.

