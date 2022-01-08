Over 4.5 lakh votes pour in for The HallyuTalk Awards as the voting comes to a successful close

The Hallyu wave has taken over the world and rightly so- the myriad of spectacular, all-giving content pouring from all sides of the Korean entertainment industry has cemented itself in the hearts of multiple fans over the world.

Pinkvilla’s HallyuTalk decided to celebrate all these amazing individuals who come together to create some of the most reward-worthy content. With the involvement of the audiences, a 100 percent fan voted awards event, 'The HallyuTalk Awards' began its course from December 10, 2020.

With 12 pre-decided categories and 1 fan-chosen category ‘Fan-tastic’, a roster of some of the most special happenings of 2021 were chosen as awards.

Over the course of a month, over 4.5 lakh votes have poured in with support for their favourite nominees.

The voting period has officially come to a close as of January 7, 2021, 10 PM IST.

We take this moment to thank each person who took their time to vote and shower love over their choices. We are very grateful for your valuable participation.

