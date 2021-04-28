Overly romantic & cheesy KDrama couples that give us a sugar rush

From aegyo to being all mushy-mushy, these KDrama couples sometimes give us a very high sugar rush. Check them out below!

Known for the incredible storylines and romance, even the KDrama universe sometimes can go a bit overboard. All the benchmark boyfriend-girlfriend goals they make us set, they eventually do turn out to be unrealistic. While many fans do love these dramas, some KDramas or couples sometimes go all-out in their representation of cheesy couples.

We’ve seen many incredible romantic couples for quite a few years. But there are also many couples that we’ve seen who went all mushy-mushy that made us feel like we were getting a sugar crush. KDrama couples that did have us laughing, but also kind of squinting our eyes with all that sweetness. Let’s check them out below!

Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung – Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

With the drama attaining a cult following, we can project a major part of the reason to the relationship between Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) and Jung Joon Hyung (Nam Joo Hyuk). As both of them were athletes and childhood friends, it was a given that the dynamic would be energetic and definitely fun. A lot of banter, chases and fun moments were, in a way, signature to their particular relationship. The hilarious moment when Joon Hyung pulls Bok Joo in front of him to avoid a car splash remains unforgettable till date. And when they finally enter a romantic stage, the friendship and the sweet moments still remain.

Cha Joo Hyuk and Seo Woo Jin – My Familiar Wife

This drama features a trope that still has a lot of life in it. Basically, a second chance. Cha Joo Hyuk (Ji Sung) and Seo Woo Jin (Han Ji Min) are married, lead a difficult life and can’t help blaming each other for their unhappiness. A miracle wish happens and Joo Hyuk finds himself married to his first love Lee Hye Won (Kang Ha Na). Throughout all of that, he starts missing Woo Jin, and starts to fall for her again. The moments between them are as romantic as a teenager falling in love!

Cheon Song Yi and Do Min Joon – My Love From The Star

This drama sets extremely unrealistic goals, but definitely hits the sweet spot. The relationship between Cheon Song Yi (Jun Ji Hyun) and Do Min Joon (Kim Soo Hyun) is ethereal. Disregarding the fact that Min Joon is an alien and practically immortal, which puts him on another level, when he falls for Song Yi, it just makes their (and our) lives filled with sweet moments! With teasing, taunts, the unresolved tension, and the sparkling chemistry they share, their relationship is extremely cheesy and definite #goals.

Oh Yoon Seo and Kwon Jung Rok – Touch Your Heart

This drama brings forth another rendition of composed, reserved personality falling for outspoken, famous personalities. With the fireworks that happen between struggling superstar Oh Yoon Seo (Yoo In Na) and workaholic lawyer Kwon Jung Rok (Lee Dong Wook), their chemistry is gorgeous to witness. How Yoon Seo keeps causing chaos while trying to work, Jung Rok putting out her fires and both of them balancing each other out, it’s a great dynamic. Sarcasm, comedy, and later affection flows unbidden and keeps the audience hooked in, even when they experience cheesy moments. But it’s all worth it.

Kang Dan I and Cha Eun Ho – Romance is a Bonus Book

A trope done right, this drama sheds a spotlight on long drawn out love, with the relationship between Kang Dan I (Lee Na Young) and Cha Eun Ho (Lee Jong Suk). Their love story starts off right from childhood, when they rescue and help each other, all the way to adulthood. After a strained marriage and divorce, single mother Dan I starts working for Eun Ho and starts falling in love with him too. Because they’ve been best friends since childhood, there are plenty of cheesy moments that arrive when they finally get together in a relationship!

While these were some of the many KDrama couples that made us go all mushy-mushy with their romantic moments, how about you tell us yours?

Drop in your favourite KDrama couples in the comment section below!

