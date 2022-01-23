Ozark creator TEASES Season 4 finale episodes will be 'intensely about marriage and family'

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 has already released on Netflix and fans are now eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the release date of the second part which will consist of the last seven episodes of the final season. As the show gears up to wrap up after four seasons, creator Chris Mundy recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly to discuss why they decided to end the show in four seasons and what the finale will be all about.

The Part 1 of Season 4 which premiered on Netflix on July 21, saw an explosive finale with the death of a major character. With the remaining seven episodes of the series now being the final ones, creator Chris Mundy teased what the audience can expect from them saying, "The final tease really comes down to Marty and Wendy."

Adding on about how Jason Bateman and Laura Linney's characters' marriage will come into play in the finale, he said, "We usually frame everything through the marriage, as much as Ruth is this gigantic part of the show, obviously. For the Byrdes, at a certain point the final seven to me are about, at what time is it healthy to stay in, and at what time is it healthy to get out, in terms of that partnership? And so, to me, I really think the back seven is pretty intensely about marriage and family. And Ruth is an extension of that family."

The show's creator also revealed why they felt this was the right time to wrap up the series mentioning that Bateman who also serves as the producer on the show had made it clear in the beginning how they didn't want to overstay their welcome.

ALSO READ: Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Review: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney's Byrdes get murkier than ever as the endgame begins