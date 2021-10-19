Ozark: Netflix confirms premiere date for 1st part of season 4 with an alarming clip; WATCH

Netflix has revealed the release date for Jason Bateman and Laura Linney’s Ozark which will premiere its fourth and final season January 21, 2022 onwards. The clip came with a chilling tagline which read, “There’s no turning back now.” The final season has been scheduled to premiere in two parts with 14 episodes in total.

The first part of season 4 will comprise 7 episodes that will deal with the Byrde family’s journey from suburban Chicago to the world of criminals. Season 4 is set to return with the original cast including Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde and Julia Garner as Ruth. The fourth season shall also include new members in the cast - Adam Rothenberg, Alfonso Herrera, Ali Stroker, Bruce Davison, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Damian Young, Felix Solis, Katrina Lenk, and Veronica Falcón. Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams have created as well as executive produced the show alongside Jason Bateman, John Shiban and Chris Mundy.

“Money is, as its essence, the measure of a man’s choices,” a voice says at the beginning of the trailer. While not revealing much, the trailer focuses on the eeriness of the show, and perfectly depicts how Bateman aka Marty Byrde’s life is in danger.”Why do I have this feeling we both know that you’d be better off dead?” another voice says in the clip. The new season might deal with the “consequences” that the Byrdes need to face for their actions in the previous episodes, especially amid season 3. “Sometimes, if you don’t move forward, you die,” yet another voice in the trailer notes.

Towards the end, the footage shows the Byrdes, all dressed up well, which might have confused fans! The new trailer has a stark difference to the previous one, which showed Marty and Wendy covered in blood, trying to get the stains off them while breaking down uncontrollably. While we are not sure what’s up with the Byrdes this time, Ozark Season 4 definitely promises an interesting watch.

