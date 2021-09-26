Ozark S4: Netflix releases first look at the Jason Bateman starrer; Final season to air in two parts

Netflix has released the first look from the fourth season of its acclaimed crime drama Ozark. The exclusive clip has a resemblance to the previous season, as Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde and Laura Linney’s Wendy Byrde seem to be in shock after what happened in Mexico amid Season 3’s ending.

The series had received 32 Primetime Emmy nominations and has been one of the best crime dramas in the streaming platform Netflix, according to fans. Bateman and Julia Garner have also received individual performance Emmys for their outstanding roles in the series and the way they have portrayed them with perfection.

For the unversed, Ozark stars Bateman as financial advisor turned money launderer Marty Byrde who has been engaged with a Mexican drug cartel. His family and Bryde himself have moved to Missouri where they have been interacting with local criminals including Ruth Langmore aka Julia Garner.

The first look video was streamed for fans during Netflix’s TUDUM event. In the video, the Byrde couple can be seen in complete shock while removing blood from each other’s faces while they seem to be a party going on outside. Netflix has captioned the video as, “The Byrdes are back and the stakes have never been higher.” The entire 1 minute 37 seconds clip show that the Byrdes are in danger, however, the most intriguing part of the clip is when the couple hears a knock on their door. While the makers didn’t unveil anything else from the season, fans can definitely look forward to some hard-hitting sequences.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth season will comprise 14 episodes but will be split into two parts. However, both the parts will reportedly be released in 2022 itself.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Picks: Ozark: 4 reasons why the Jason Bateman starrer crime series will give you an adrenaline rush