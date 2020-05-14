Ozark Season 3: Latest fan theory suggests a huge blunder in Mason Young's son Zeke's baptism scene

Ozark Season 3: A latest fan theory suggests a huge blunder in the baptism scene of Mason Young's son Ezekiel 'Zeke' Young. Read on for further details.

The much-awaited American crime series Ozark returned with its third season on Netflix and created quite an uproar among the audience as expected. It was released into the streaming platform on March 27, 2020. While some of the fans are eagerly waiting to get some updates on season 4 as of now, a few others have begun their theories regarding the plotline of the present season. And yes, a few of them have noticed certain errors and loopholes too.

One such blunder noticed by fans is concerning the scene in which baby Zeke is being baptized by his father Mason Young. So, what the latest fan theory suggests is that Marty had a faulty plan. He had gone ahead with it after falling into tremendous pressure for establishing a money-laundering operation. Later on, he decides to fund a church for Mason’s preaching so that the latter need not sail to the lake every day for doing the same.

But there was already a problem with this plan as the Snells had already been exploiting Mason. They indulged in the production, distribution, and dealings of heroin at Mason’s gatherings itself while being away from law enforcement. So, if the latter was being moved into land by Marty, it would have brought a halt to the business of the Snells which they would never want to happen. They had also warned Mason after he got to know the truth and asked him not to proceed with the church. However, he did not pay heed to the same and thus met his tragic end.

