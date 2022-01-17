Ozark Season 4 Part 1: Release date, where to watch in India and more details about Jason Bateman's show

Ozark fans have been eagerly waiting for 2022 and well, it's finally time for the final season of the show, Season 4's part 1 to release on Netflix. The Jason Bateman starrer is expected to kick off the new season with a bang given that the Season 3 finale left us on an explosive note. While only the first part of the final season will be released this week, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of it ever since the new trailer of the show was released.

The trailer of Season 4 showed Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) at Navarro’s residence following Helen’s murder. The new trailer has also teased some interesting developments relating including one scene where Navarro (Felix Solis) tells Marty, “Your greatest threat will always come from the inside." The explosive Part 1 of Season 4 will have Bateman, Linney return alongside Sofia Hublitz and Skylar Gaertner. Ahead of the release of the new season, here are some important details about the release that you must know.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Release date and time in India

Jason Bateman's show is all set to premiere the first part of its final season in India on Netflix on January 21, 2022 and will be available for streaming at 1.30 PM.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Episodes

The final season of Ozark has been split into two parts. Each part will consist of seven episodes. The first seven episodes of Ozark's big finale will release on January 21.

Ozark Season 4 Cast

As for the cast of the show, lead star Jason Bateman returns as Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. Also, the characters of their daughter Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) will be returning in the final season. The rest of the star cast of the show includes Julia Garner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 trailer

The final season's trailer was recently released by Netflix and it shows Marty and Wendy facing some dangerous threats. The season also promises to be action-packed as the trailer teases car crashes and violent clashes.

How excited are you to watch the first part of the final season of Ozark? Share your views with us in comments below.

ALSO READ: Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Trailer: Jason Bateman and Laura Linney fall prey to their past 'obligations'