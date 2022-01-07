Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Trailer: Jason Bateman and Laura Linney fall prey to their past 'obligations'

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney have fallen prey to their own criminal "obligations" from the past in the brand new trailer of Ozark Season 4 Part 1. They continue with their money-laundering scheme, only this time, their son too gets involved in their parents' business.

While the couple finds themselves climbing the social circle associated with the Navarro cartel, they are now aiming to let go off the Ozarks and forget their past full of criminal activities. However, Marty and Wendy Byrde might have to wait longer to finally get out of the bad circle. "We're just messengers here," Wendy says in the trailer, as they try to battle hard and get out of the cartel without being caught or threatened.

With their son getting his hands dirty in the money-laundering business, viewers are easily reminded that none of the Byrdes might get out of the mess alive. However, the trailer gives little to no details about the Byrdes being killed. As noted earlier, Season 4 will be divided into two parts with seven episodes each. While the second half of Season 4 is expected to drop later, the first part will be available on Netflix from January 22.

You can take a look at the trailer below:

The original cast will return in the new season including Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde and Julia Garner as Ruth. The fourth season shall also include new members in the cast - Adam Rothenberg, Alfonso Herrera, Ali Stroker, Bruce Davison, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Damian Young, Felix Solis, Katrina Lenk, and Veronica Falcón. Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams have created as well as executive produced the show alongside Jason Bateman, John Shiban and Chris Mundy.

