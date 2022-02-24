Ozark Season 4 Part 2: First trailer TEASES end of Byrde family saga, REVEALS release date

Season 4 of Netflix's "Ozark" has officially provided a first peek at Part 2, in which the Byrde family drama will finally come to an end, maybe for the better, but most likely for the worse. Ozark has become one of Netflix's many blockbuster original shows in the years after its launch in 2017.

The show follows Marty and Wendy Byrde, portrayed by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, as they deal with the unforeseen life changes that occur with money laundering. Despite its continuous popularity and award nominations, Ozark season 4 is scheduled to be the series' last season. On January 21, 2022, Netflix aired Ozark Season 4 Part 1. The seven episodes depicted the Byrdes dealing with the newest problems of working for the Navarro Cartel. This includes the introduction of Javi (Alfonso Herrera), Navarro's nephew, who swiftly established himself as a threatening figurehead for the cartel.

Of course, the Byrdes had their own family turmoil to deal with, such as Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) beginning to work for Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and Darlene Snell (Darlene Snell) (Lisa Emery). However, the ending of Ozark season 4 part 1 also changed what fans should anticipate seeing in part 2.

With the release of a small teaser trailer for the last seven episodes, Netflix has officially stated when Ozark season 4 part 2 will be available. The trailer focuses heavily on Ruth Langmore and her idea that she is a cursed Langmore. The teaser video concludes with the announcement that Ozark season 4 part 2 would be released on April 29, 2022. Check out the trailer below:

ALSO READ:Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Review: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney's Byrdes get murkier than ever as the endgame begins