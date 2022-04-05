Ozark Season 4 Part 2: Julia Garner aka Ruth sets out on a quest for revenge in new trailer; Watch

In the Ozark season 4 part 2 trailer, the Byrdes are trying to finally leave their life of crime, while Ruth embarks on a journey for vengeance. The ensemble of the blockbuster Netflix criminal thriller is led by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

The plot of Ozark centers on financial planner Marty Byrde, who is compelled to transfer his family from Chicago to the namesake Missouri area in order to set up a new money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug gang in the hopes of keeping everyone alive. However, after the tragic death of Helen Pierce in the season 3 finale, Marty and Wendy are forced to deal directly with cartel chief Omar Navarro in Ozark season 4. The two must find a way to keep the increasingly deadly criminal boss pleased while under the careful eye of his hothead nephew and lieutenant Javi, as well as seek to reach an agreement between Navarro and the FBI that would enable their family to walk away unscathed.

Netflix has officially released the Ozark season 4 part 2 trailer, with just a month till the show's return. The video, set to the music of a version of Styx's "Renegade," depicts the Byrdes in their last desperate efforts to leave their life of crime, only for an outraged Ruth to jeopardize their plans by starting on a mission for vengeance. Check out the trailer below:

Meanwhile, the most intriguing aspect of the Ozark season 4 part 2 teaser and episodes is what is to come from the vehicle collision witnessed at the start of season 4 part 1. The Byrdes were on their way to meet with the FBI one more time in the hopes of finally escaping the Navarro cartel's grip, only to almost get struck by a vehicle and roll over in an attempt to escape it, as shown briefly in the new trailer, leaving fans breathless as to who, if any, would survive. Only time will tell when Ozark season 4 part 2 premieres on April 29.

