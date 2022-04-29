Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Twitter Review: Fans say the series 'came back with a banger'

With the release of Part 2 of Ozark season 4, fans have been all around the internet hailing the series. The last seven episodes of the series take off from where we left it in January. Ruth, played by Julia Garner, is furious after her cousin Wyatt and his wife Darlene were killed by Javi in part one of the series. The eighth episode of the season centers around Ruth attempting to get her revenge on Javi after warning Marty and Wendy Byrde about how serious the ramifications of Javi's actions will be for everyone. Ruth appears irrepressible, despite Marty and Wendy's best efforts to prevent her from being emotionally responsive and setting a precedent that would cost them as well as her a substantial loss. The series is created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams and stars Jason Bateman , Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Julia Garner , Jordana Spiro, and Jason Butler Harner as the main cast.

On binging the series in a quick swoop, fans took to Twitter and praised the series as the best on Netflix. Many lauded Julia Garner for her acting prowess in the season while others marvelled at the sheer perfection of the ending of the series. Though the experience was sure to be sweet and sour for the fans as the series came to an end after the launch of its final seven episodes on Friday, most seem to be ecstatic about the brilliance of the season than its end.