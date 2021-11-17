Ozark Season 4 Teaser: Jason Bateman aka Marty Byrde falls prey to his frightful decisions; Watch

Netflix has revealed the final teaser for Jason Bateman starrer Ozark whose fourth and final season is scheduled to release on January 21, 2022. The clip has certain moments of epic panic and frenzy and an apparent accident, but fans are being kept in the dark about the Byrdes' fate till the very end.

For those unversed, Season 4 will comprise fourteen episodes, with 7 episodes in the first part. The original cast will return in the new season including Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde and Julia Garner as Ruth. The fourth season shall also include new members in the cast - Adam Rothenberg, Alfonso Herrera, Ali Stroker, Bruce Davison, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Damian Young, Felix Solis, Katrina Lenk, and Veronica Falcón. Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams have created as well as executive produced the show alongside Jason Bateman, John Shiban and Chris Mundy.

"Human beings make decisions, they commit acts, and that makes things happen," Bateman says, adding that their decisions have created "a snowball effect," while the background shows a car that has turned upside down after encountering a major accident. The teasers also indicate the Byrde kids passing away due to the same, as a family portrait of four suddenly turns into a picture of the couple, Marty and Wendy only.

"It causes other people to make decisions," Bateman's voice continues referring to their "cycle" of illegal cases and mishaps. The makers put up the tagline in a clever way, as they show "No ending is reached by accident," with an accident being depicted in the background.

