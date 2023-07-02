P NATION comments on MAMAMOO's Hwasa's dating rumors with a businessman

MAMAMOO member Hwasa has been embroiled in dating rumors with a businessman 12 years her senior. Amidst the brief response by her former agency, RBW, the star publicly signed a new contract with PSY's P NATION by appearing at his Summer Swag show. Hwasa's new home has now responded to the ongoing dating rumor.

P NATION about Hwasa's dating reports

On July 2, shortly after the MAMAMOO member confirmed her new agency, P NATION responded via a statement of their own, clarifying their stand on the relationship rumors. The management label shared the following, "Regarding the current dating rumors [surrounding Hwasa], as they are about the artist's personal life, we cannot confirm or deny them. We request your understanding and apologise for it [not giving a confirmed response.]”

Hwasa is yet to address the rumors personally but has been expressing her excitement having joined a new team for her solo activities.

Hwasa’s dating rumors

On the eve of the MAMAMOO member’s new contract announcement, reports of Hwasa being in a relationship with a businessman for 5 years now began swirling around the internet. It was also being said that the Twit singer’s boyfriend is 12 years older than her. Fans expressed the need for an official agency to manage such situations while at the time RBW only responded that they were checking on it.

Following this, Hwasa went ahead and appeared as a special guest during PSY’s Summer Swag concert where she publicly signed the contract with P NATION. The Gangnam Style singer personally welcomed her as a guest and introduced the new artist to his agency. Since then, the agency has responded to worries about their new artist being able to work with her group MAMAMOO while also promoting as a solo artist. Accordingly, P NATION has assured fans that they will support Hwasa’s team activities wholeheartedly. Now the entertainment company has also commented on the star’s dating life, deciding to stay neutral on the same respecting Hwasa’s privacy. Fans have praised the professionalism of the agency and expressed excitement over what the future holds for the MAMAMOO maknae.

