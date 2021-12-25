P1Harmony gears up for comeback; Releases first MV teaser for ‘Do It Like This’

Boy group P1Harmony has released the first music video teaser for their upcoming comeback title track Do It Like This! Watch members Keeho, Intak, Theo, Soul, Jiung, and Jongseob raid a store in the short clip released on December 25 at 6 pm KST through FNC Entertainment’s official YouTube channel.

Do It Like This will be the title song for the group’s upcoming mini album, ‘DISHARMONY : FIND OUT’. This is the group’s first comeback following their April release, ‘DISHARMONY : BREAK OUT’.

P1Harmony’s comeback teaser schedule officially kicked off on December 21 with the group releasing concept photos in three versions — ‘FIND OUT’, ‘TURN OUT’, and ‘+WORLD’, as well as a mysterious prologue video. The boy group further released unit concept photos for each version on December 24.

Check out the group’s concept photo for the version ‘FIND OUT’, below.

According to the teaser schedule shared by P1Harmony, fans can expect more details to drop between December 26 and January 2, 2022, including a highlight medley, a P-Side track video, as well as a second music video teaser for Do It Like This.

Releasing on January 3 at 6 pm KST, ‘DISHARMONY : FIND OUT’ is a continuation of P1Harmony’s ‘DISHARMONY’ series that the boy group has been releasing since their debut in October 2020 with EP ‘DISHARMONY : STAND OUT’. Interestingly, P1Harmony had also released a movie titled ‘P1H: The Beginning of a New World’ to mark their debut.

Watch the Prologue video below.

Stay tuned for more updates as P1Harmony makes a comeback soon!