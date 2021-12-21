P1Harmony to make a comeback with ‘DISHARMONY : FIND OUT’ on THIS date

P1Harmony is returning with a new mini album in January! On December 20, the 6-member boy group from FNC Entertainment dropped the teaser schedule for their upcoming release. The mini-album, titled ‘DISHARMONY : FIND OUT’, is the group’s first comeback since they released ‘DISHARMONY : BREAK OUT’ in April earlier this year.

The second boy group to debut under their label, FNC Entertainment, P1Harmony consists of leader and vocalist Keeho; rapper and dancer Intak; vocalist Theo; rapper and dancer Soul; rapper, vocalist, and dancer Jiung; and rapper, dancer, and maknae Jongseob.

According to the teaser image, the comeback schedule officially kicks off on December 21, and the mini album releases on January 3, 2022, at 6 pm KST. Check out the schedule below.

The group’s name, ‘P1Harmony’, refers to artists with infinite possibilities. Staying true to this, P1Harmony had arrived on the scene with an incredible debut film, ‘P1H: A New World Begins’, alongside their debut EP ‘DISHARMONY : STAND OUT’.

The title track for ‘DISHARMONY : STAND OUT’, Siren, was a hip hop based dance track, and the lyrics had been co-written by members Intak and Jongseob. After Siren, the group returned with the music video for Scared for their comeback mini album, ‘DISHARMONY : BREAK OUT’.

Following this release, P1Harmony also spoke exclusively with us about resisting the system in their own lives, and about where they draw inspiration for their work.

Their upcoming mini album, ‘DISHARMONY : FIND OUT’, is the group’s second comeback since their debut and the third EP in their discography.

