P1Harmony postpones ongoing tour after all members except Intak test COVID-19 positive

On March 22, P1Harmony announced the rescheduling of their ongoing tour 2022 P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H : PEACE] in the USA. 4 shows have been announced for postponement after staff and members involved in the tour tested positive for COVID-19. It was revealed that except Intak, other 5 members- Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Soul and Jongseob have been diagnosed with the virus.

With the postponement of the rest of the tour, the shows in Chicago, Denver, San Jose and Los Angeles for March 20, 23, 25, 27 and 28 are looking for new dates. Earlier it was announced that after a couple of staff members presented a positive result, the Chicago concert for March 20 was postponed on the morning of the show.

The ‘2022 P1Harmony LIVE TOUR [P1ustage H : PEACE]’ was scheduled for 8 cities beginning March 11, kickstarting the first American tour for P1Harmony. The live shows in New York for March 11, Washington D.C. for March 13, Miami for March 16 and Houston for March 18 were completed successfully.

P1Harmony is a six member group formed by FNC Entertainment and debuted on October 28, 2020. Their agency is known to be home for popular Korean music artists including F.T. Island, CNBLUE, AOA, N.Flying, SF9, Cherry Bullet along with a massive roster of actors and entertainers.

