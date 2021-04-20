P1Harmony reveal P1ece as their fandom name, BTS drops sketchbook teaser & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on April 20. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

While BTS’ collab with McDonald’s, Lotte Duty Free Family concert, speculations of Jackson Wang singing for MARVEL, and much more kept us busy, here is some news that you might have missed out on. We’re bringing them to you in bite-sized format so that you can be up-to-date with the industry as quickly as you can!

P1Harmony release their first comeback MV & finally announced their official fan club name

The rookie group P1Harmony is back with their first comeback today! They released their second album titled DISHARMONY: BREAKOUT and the music video of its title track ‘Scared’. An aggressive hip hop and R&B track, ‘Scared’ is a powerful and energetic music video that talks about escaping injustice. Soon after the MV, the FNC boy group also revealed their official fan club. Their fans will now be called P1ece. To explain the reasoning, they said “Just as small pieces come together to create a full piece, it means the 'last piece' to P1Harmony's perfection is the fans who are indispensable.” Check out the music video and the tweet below!

BTS surprises ARMY by releasing MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E SKETCHBOOK teaser

Big Hit and BTS have done it again with their 12 AM KST syndrome. Without any announcement, Big Hit dropped a preview teaser of ‘MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E CONCEPT PHOTOBOOK' leaving ARMYs in awe. The teaser video shows the members all decked up in their performance outfits, black leather silver-studded outfits, enjoying a performance with confetti flying around. However, there is no audience, just pitch-black darkness. It ends with the members’ putting a hand across each other’s waists and Jungkook’s voice singing, ‘Yeah we are not seven with you’. In addition to this, they also dropped preview cuts of all members in their first concept, PERSONA, on Weverse. Check out the video teaser and the photo tweet below.

Jackson Wang to appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden & perform LMLY

After their first meeting in 2019 that left everyone laughing, Jackson Wang will be back with James Corden on his The Late Late Show with James Corden on April 21 oat1.30 PM KST (10 AM IST). He will also be performing his latest romantic release LMLY (Leave Me Loving You) on the show!

NCT Dream releases their first set of teaser photos for Hot Sauce

Looking extremely vibrant and psychedelic, NCT Dream’s Hot Sauce looks like an album to definitely watch out for. The group released their first set of comeback teasers of members Mark and Jeno for the first concept ‘Crazy Jalapenos’. The teaser releases are going to be in the order of 2 members on the first day, 3 members on the second day, and the last two members on the third day. The other two concepts are ‘Boring Jalapenos’ and ‘Chilling Jalapenos’. Check out the fun teasers below!

Credits :News1

