P1Harmony’s ‘P1H: A New World Begins’ named under 'Five Sci-Fi Movies to Stream Now'

K-pop is the land of versatility, be it through their music, their forms of dance, diversity and so much more. With the growing love for everything Hallyu, the brains at the mast of these massive successes seen over the years have sought out various methods to ensure the path to success for these artists. And much like the superhero universes that have caught fire among the audiences, K-pop groups have embodied intricate roles to present interesting stories.

One such group that seems to have done exceptionally well is FNC Entertainment’s P1Harmony. Comprising Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob, the boy group debuted in 2020 and have continued to release impressive music. One other factor that has worked in their favor is their release of a pre-debut film. ‘P1H: A New World Begins’ came out on October 8, 2020 ahead of the group’s official debut on October 28.

The K-pop cinematic universe of P1Harmony presents the world in peril as a new type of virus outbreak creates a ruckus in the city. With the only hope for their survival now being placed on the 6 boys, they must do their best to save the planet. The New York Times recently published a list of 5 Sci-Fi films to check out. P1Harmony’s ‘P1H: A New World Begins’ falls first amongst various exceptional stories.

Check out the trailer for the film below.

P1Harmony has been grabbing eyeballs ever since their debut and have recently released their third mini-album ‘DISHARMONY: FIND OUT’. Embarking on a world tour soon, this seems to be just the right start for the boy group.

