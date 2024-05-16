P1Harmony to perform at 2024 American Country Music Awards becoming as first K-pop group to attend event

P1Harmony continues to solidify their dominance in the global music scene, this time with an invite to the American Country Music Awards. The group will be attending the prestigious ceremony on May 16, 8 pm ET. They are expected to set the stage ablaze with their electrifying performance.

P1Harmony to perform at star-studded 2024 American Country Music Awards

The Academy of Country Music Awards also known as the 2024 American Music Awards will be inaugurated on May 16, 8 pm ET (May 17, 5:30 am IST) at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. P1Harmony will be the first K-pop group ever to attend the star-studded event and walk the red carpet.

While there’s much attention on their historic appearance, excitement also builds up for their performance. The group has been announced as performers adding to the lineup of American A-listers like Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Gwen Stefanu, Avril Lavigne, Nate Smith, Blake Shelton, and more.

Previously, In February 2023, P1Harmony performed at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennesse, and became the first K-pop group to perform at a country music landmark. In addition, on June 8, they will also attend The Governors Ball Music Festival 2024, marking another historic debut for a K-pop boy band. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Know more about P1Harmony

P1Harmony is a six-member boy group formed by FNC Entertainment, who also launched SF9, CNBLUE, and N.Flying.

The group was first introduced through the 2020 film P1H: The Beginning of a New World. In this movie, the members transform into some ‘avengers’ who sit on earth from the distant stars Alcor and Alkaid. They join forces to save humans and the planet from a deadly contagious virus.

Advertisement

This film also stars actor Jung Hae In, Kim Seol Hyun, Jung Jin Young, and more pivotal supporting roles. Even the popular MC Yoo Jae Suk also makes an exciting cameo in P1H.

Following this film’s release the boy band marks their official debut on October 28, 2020, with their first extended play DISHARMONY: STAND OUT.

Currently, P1Harmony is on their 2024 live world tour P1ustage H: UTOP1A. After kicking off the first concert in Seoul, the group is on the road to make stops in a total of 12 major cities in North America including Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, and more.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V becomes first and only K-pop soloist to surpass 18 million followers on Spotify