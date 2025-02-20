P1Harmony’s Keeho speaks up for first time amid mother's 1.1 billion KRW fraud case, says 'How apologetic...'

P1Harmony member Keeho has personally reached out to fans following recent updates regarding his mother’s ongoing fraud case. The idol took to a fan communication platform on February 19 to express his thoughts, acknowledging the difficult situation and thanking supporters for standing by him.

As quoted by AllKpop, “I'm sure you've been going through a confusing and rough time lately. And I'm sorry for that”, Keeho wrote. “But I'm truly grateful for P1ece who believed in me and cheered me on”.

He went on to share that he has been reading the letters sent by fans, finding comfort and strength in their words. He further added, “While I was sincerely grateful for your support, that gratitude also doubled how apologetic I felt. Still, I'll try to move forward, always thinking of P1ece beside me”.

In March 2024, Keeho’s mother was accused of fraud, with allegations that she exploited personal connections, including Keeho’s name and that of her pastor brother, to secure financial gains. The reported victim, identified only as ‘A’, claimed that she collected approximately 1.1 billion KRW (around 820,000 USD) but failed to return the money despite repeated requests. According to ‘A’, Keeho’s mother has not responded to the victims or made any attempts to settle the dispute, prompting growing frustration. The victim has even publicly called on Keeho to intervene, urging him to convince his mother to take responsibility and turn herself in to authorities.

FNC Entertainment, P1Harmony’s agency, previously addressed the situation, clarifying Keeho’s lack of involvement. The agency explained that Keeho’s mother had been subjected to a fraud investigation the previous year. However, after the legal review, the case was concluded without any formal charges being filed against her. Despite this outcome, the alleged victim was not satisfied with the decision and subsequently appealed, urging authorities to conduct a reinvestigation into the matter.

The agency stressed that Keeho had no prior knowledge of the case and was only recently made aware of the full details. The agency further stated that if his mother is found guilty through the investigation, she alone will be held accountable for her actions. Despite having no direct connection to the situation, Keeho feels a deep sense of remorse for those affected. He hopes to offer whatever support he can to help resolve the matter, even though he was not part of the incident.