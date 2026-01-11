Paatal Lok 2 actor Prashant Tamang passes away at 43

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a person's demise.

In a sad news, singer and actor Prashant Tamang has passed away at the age of 43. According to several reports, the cause of his demise is said to be a cardiac arrest. The popular artist had previously participated and won the singing reality show, Indian Idol Season 3. His untimely demise has deeply shocked the entertainment industry. Reportedly, the OTT actor was found unresponsive at his New Delhi residence on January 11, 2026, and later, the authorities confirmed that he had passed away.

Prashant Tamang’s journey from a humble background to national fame inspired many people. He became a household name after winning the singing reality show, Indian Idol in 2007, a victory that earned him immense love and support, especially from his hometown of Darjeeling and the wide Gorkha community. The win marked a turning point in his life, firmly establishing him as a talented singer and opening new opportunities in the entertainment industry. Over the years, he released music albums and performed across the country, winning hearts with his soulful voice and emotional performances.

In addition to music, Tamang explored acting and found success on screen as well. He appeared in several Nepali films, gradually building his presence as an actor. His performance as Daniel Acho in Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Paatal Lok Season 2 brought him wider recognition. Following the news of his passing, fans, fellow artists, and public figures expressed deep grief. Social media has been flooded with heartfelt tributes remembering him as a gifted artist and a kind, humble person. Prashant Tamang is survived by his wife and young daughter. As the industry mourns his loss, admirers across India and beyond are revisiting his songs and performances, remembering him for the warmth, talent, and inspiration he shared during his life.

