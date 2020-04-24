Paatal Lok: Anushka Sharma releases the teaser for upcoming Amazon Prime series; Here’s when it will premiere

Amazon Prime Video announces the launch date of new Series Paatal Lok and Anushka Sharma, who debuts as a web producer, released the teaser of the show.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, since theatres across the nation are shut, and film shootings stalled, there will be some time before fans can watch a new film on the silver screen. However, amidst these gloomy times, what comes as a ray of hope for all movies-buffs is Amazon Original Series new show- Paatal Lok. Today, Amazon Prime Video revealed the logo and announced the launch date of its new series- Paatal Lok. Produced by Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok marks the digital debut of Anushka Sharma as a producer. Inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the series explores the interplay within the four estates of democracy.

In the video, viewers are given a glimpse into a seemingly peaceful world that nurses a dormant, dark and dangerous underbelly. The video of Paatal Lok explores the dark bylanes of immorality, and questions the darker side of humanity, and the series is filled with thrill and drama. Paatal Lok stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles, and Patal Lok is about relationships and love at different stages of life, like in the late 30s, in 20s, and early 60s & late 50s. Today, Anushka Sharma took to social media to announce the release date of the series as she wrote, “From the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15.”

Earlier, Anushka had shared another teaser for the show which showed blood spattering on screen while a voice said, “The countdown has begun. To change the law of the land, a few worms have crept in, who will spread terror and shed blood. They will turn the world into a living hell.”

