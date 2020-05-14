Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma reveals thought process behind creating Jaideep Ahlawat's role as Delhi cop

Paatal Lok Series creator Sudip Sharma, who has co-written with Gunjit Chopra, Sagar Haveli and Hardik Mehta, revealed what it was like to create a character like Hathiram

One of the most-awaited web series to hit the small screens in Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok. With just a day ahead of its release, the series has already generated buzz for its spine-chilling trailer and gritty characters. One of the leading roles is that of actor Jaideep Ahlawat who plays a jaded Delhi cop until a massive case comes knocking. Series creator Sudip Sharma, who has co-written with Gunjit Chopra, Sagar Haveli and Hardik Mehta, revealed to The New Indian Express what it was like to create a character like Hathiram

Paatal Lok revolves around Hathiram and his junior Ansari along with the police force investigating the attempted murder of a primetime journalist Sanjeev Mehra played by the talented Neeraj Kabi. Speaking about how he imagined Hathiram's character, Sudip said he wanted to explore the life of a Delhi cop through Hathiram’s eyes. "What does it mean to find dead fetuses on the job and still go back and have dinner with your wife?" asked Sudip. Given how gruesome some of the scenes in the trailer are, it will be interesting to see how Hathiram keeps his life sane as well.

About exploring Hathiram's cop equation with his junior Ansari, Sudip said, "I came across a statistic that the representation of Muslims in Delhi Police is 1.5 per cent. It was a shocking number for a community that makes up 13-14 per cent of the state population. I wanted to explore what it’s like to be a rookie Muslim cop in a heavily Hindu-Sikh force."

Well, from the looks of it, the audience definitely seems in for a roller coaster ride with Paatal Lok. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :TNIE

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×