Paatal Lok: Jaideep Ahlawat as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary investigates the scum of a city

Jaideep Ahlawat steps into the shoes of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in Anushka Sharma's web series Paatal Lok.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming web series Paatal Lok has been in the news for a while. The trailer of the Amazon Prime Video series dropped on the internet a day ago and it looks like a promising one! The investigative drama starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, and Gul Panag is a cop story that revolves around Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary fighting corruption in the city. The show is all set to release on 15th May on Amazon Prime Videos and it is being produced under Anushka Sharma's banner, Clean Slate Films.

Stepping into the shoes of a cop, Jaideep Ahlawat plays the role of Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary in the thriller drama. The down and out cop who lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are nabbed in the assassination attempt of a prime time journalist. The case turns out to be a devious maze where nothing is what it looks like. Going by Jaideep Ahlawat's previous performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Khatta Meetha, Lust Stories, Baaghi 3, and others, the audience has high expectations from the upcoming show Paatal Lok.

The nine-part thriller series is written by Sudip Sharma. Inspector Hathiram Choudhary of Outer Jamuna Paar Police Station is a fierce officer ready to hunt down the corrupt and immoral criminals in his city and solve the mystery behind the assassination attempt on a prime time journalist. The police-based drama also stars Niharika Lyra Dutt, Ishwak Singh, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and others in key roles and we can't wait to watch it.

