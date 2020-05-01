Paatal Lok: Jaideep Ahlawat turns into Inspector Hathiram Choudhary for Anushka Sharma's debut web series

Paatal Lok: Jaideep Ahlawat plays Inspector Hathiram Choudhary and fights against corruption and immorality.

The teaser of Anushka Sharma's debut web series Paatal Lok is out and it looks gripping. The Anushka Sharma production stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Ishwak Singh, and others is slated to premiere on May 15. The Amazon Prime Videos web series is a crime thriller based on a book written by Sudip Sharma. The series explores the dark bylanes of immorality and refers to the earth as Dharti Lok, heaven as Swargalok and hell as Paatal Lok.

Referring to the interplay within the four estates of democracy, Jaideep Ahlawat as Inspector Hathiram Choudhary makes for a determined cop all set to wipe out corruption in his city. Recently, the character introduction video of Jaideep Ahlawat dropped on the internet and he looks imposing. As seen in the teaser, Inspector Hathiram Choudhary at Outer Jamuna Paar Police Station is a fierce officer ready to hunt down the corrupt and immoral criminals in his city.

Check it out:

The show is based on a lawless land where all hell has broken loose due to an increase in corruption and crimes, with the responsibility to eradicate these crimes falling on the shoulders of Inspector Hathiram Choudhary. The trailer of Paatal Lok is all set to drop on May 5. The show is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films and will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Videos from May 15.

