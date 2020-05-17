Paatal Lok: Netizens share hilarious memes on Anushka Sharma's gritty series starring Jaideep Ahlawat

The series which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, and Abhishek Banerjee has given rise to a meme fest on Twitter.

The social media users had some hilarious memes to share on Anushka Sharma's edge of the seat thriller titled Paatal Lok. The series which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, and Abhishek Banerjee has given rise to a meme fest on Twitter. The Creator of Paatal Lok Sudip Sharma did not leave any stone unturned in making this thriller series as gruesome as possible. Many viewers have called Paatal Lok binge-worthy, and hence all the digital content viewers rushed to give this drama a shot. Some social media users shared the 'camera nikal meme' while some others shared the 'tulsi adrak memes' on their Twitter handles.

The series has gained immense popularity among the viewers and is going very strong among the fans. The series is backed by Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli also shared a picture of him watching the investigative thriller. The social media users have made sure that everyone gets a taste of this series in a hilarious way by sharing the memes without giving away too much delatils about the Jaideep Ahlawat drama.

Check out the Paatal Lok memes on Twitter:

Social Media Influencers while serving poors #PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/2eeYxwGu5h — Jatin Sharma (jaahnsays) May 15, 2020

My mom after telling me tulsi adrak as corona vaccine #PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/29VF8jRo7C — Chirag Garg (ninjaTechniq) May 15, 2020

When you ask for birthday parties from your friends.#PaatalLok

Friends: pic.twitter.com/qSW0sFxdf8 — Rakesh (Axidental_tweet) May 17, 2020

#PaatalLok #PaatalLokKeLog

Whenever I go to a function with my parents Parents to me: pic.twitter.com/aR1XciILB8 — Piyush Jain(sarcasticjainyy) May 16, 2020

When you and your friend are eating a pizza and the last two slices fall down on the floor. #PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/ToMGN9czqh — Sagar (sagarcasm) May 16, 2020

The "Shashtron me likha hua hai par maine WhatsApp par padha tha" meme is clearly the favourite among the users. The viewers are making sure that the series gets as much attention with their laugh out loud memes. Paatal Lok is definitely becoming a hit among the fans and viewers across the country.

(ALSO READ: Paatal Lok Review: It's a dog eat dog world in Jaideep Ahlawat & Neeraj Kabi's scrumptious investigative drama)

Credits :twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×