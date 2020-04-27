Paatal Lok Teaser: Anushka Sharma announces trailer release and series premiere date with an intense glimpse

Anushka Sharma took to social media to announce the trailer launch date as well as the series release date of Paatal Lok. The teaser of the gritty tale was also shared with the same. Check it out.

Actor Anushka Sharma is all set to bring forth her debut web series Paatal Lok with Prime Video. Last week, Anushka had shared the poster and series announcement of Paatal Lok on social media. However, on Monday, the gorgeous star and producer took to social media to share the teaser of her debut web series. Based along the lines of class, literally and figuratively, the teaser showcases a gritty, society intertwined in a heinous web of lies, crime and violence.

The teaser of Paatal Lok gives a sneak peek into a world where all hell has broken loose. From cops to normal public, all seem to be engaged in killing each other mercilessly and that is what makes Anushka’s debut series very gritty and intense. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series, by Creator Sudip Sharma, who has also been the writer for Udta Punjab and NH10, will walk people through the virtual gates of purgatory. Anushka shared the teaser on her Instagram story and announced the release date of the trailer.

Paatal Lok teaser is out now and the trailer will be released on May 5, 2020. Talking about the web series, it will premiere on May 15, 2020. Starring Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, and Abhishek Bannerjee, Paatal Lok is produced by Anushka’s production house, Clean Slate Films. The teaser itself has created excitement among fans and many are looking forward to seeing the intense and gritty tale. Prime Video’s handle shared the same on Instagram and wrote, “#PaatalLok aur yahan ke praani - dikhte kuch hain par hain kuch aur. Trailer Out On May 5, 11:34 am.”

Check out Pataal Lok’s teaser:

