Paatal Lok Trailer: Anushka Sharma’s gritty web series kick starts a meme fest on social media

Anushka Sharma’s debut web series, Paatal Lok’s trailer was released last night and the gritty tale of three worlds colliding with each other gave rise to some hilarious memes on social media. Check it out.

Anushka Sharma is all set to bring forth her debut web series as a producer with Paatal Lok. Created by Sudip Sharma, Paatal Lok is a tale of three different worlds colliding with one another and it brings together some of the most talented actors from showbiz. While Anushka’s production company, Clean Slate Films produced the same, it stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. The trailer was released last night and it left everyone impressed. But, it also gave fans meme material.

The tale revolves around Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary, who is assigned on a very high profile case and nabs 4 suspects in an assassination. What happens next is serious interrogations of the suspects that are intense and gory. However, the path of discovering the perpetrator isn’t that easy for Hathi Ram and hence, the story goes through various twists and turns. The trailer didn’t reveal much but it surely left an impact on everyone. However, the line about three worlds as per scriptures, Swarg Lok, Dharti Lok and Paatal Lok, gave rise to some of the best memes.

A user tweeted an image of Akshay Kumar aka Raju from Hera Pheri in three different stages in life and gave us a hilarious meme. He wrote, “Lifestyle when the month starts, reaching mid month and a day before salary day. Face with tears of joy #PaatalLok .” Another user wrote, “Me educating my nephew like a good mama! #PaatalLok #PaatalLokTrailer,” and shared an image of Inspector Hathi Ram abusing. Along with this, several memes were generated from Paatal Lok trailer and it left everyone laughing.

Check out Paatal Lok Trailer memes:

Lifestyle when the month starts, reaching mid month and a day before salary day. #PaatalLok

Source: https://t.co/qAhdKv5NLB pic.twitter.com/5416WuPpZF — maithun HMP (@Being_Humor) May 5, 2020

#PaatalLok

me not telling my best friend that i texted my ex and now we're talking pic.twitter.com/vVXe244tsk — RO H AN (@rohan_dawar) May 5, 2020

#PaatalLok #PaatalLokTrailer

*pt teacher makes eye contact with english teacher for 0.10secs*

me - pic.twitter.com/9fUUNvLCEl — RO H AN (@rohan_dawar) May 5, 2020

The web series is produced by Clean Slate Films and is created by Sudip Sharma. It is getting a good response from fans so far and the trailer is being liked. Now, the web show will premiere on May 15, 2020.

