Paatal Lok Trailer Fan Reactions: Here's what netizens think about Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi's thriller

The trailer of Paatal Lok featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee and Gul Panag has been released a few hours back. Check out the reactions of fans about the same.

The much-awaited trailer of Paatal Lok helmed by Anushka Sharma is finally out and has been able to grab everyone’s attention within a short period. The crime thriller series features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and others in the lead roles. As can be figured out from the trailer, the story chronicles around the labyrinth of Swarg Lok (Heaven), Dharti Lok (Earth), and Paatal Lok (Hell) and what happens when the latter tries to overlap the other two.

Needless to say, the trailer of Paatal Lok has received a humongous response from the netizens who have now opined the same through social media platforms. Twitter is showered with multiple fan reactions related to the thriller series which many of them have found to be intriguing and interesting. One of the fans has called it the next big suspense series which literally gives goosebumps. On the other hand, another fan calls it a ‘dhaasu’ trailer which witnesses the coming together of a bunch of talented people.

#PaatalLok looks the next big suspense series. Is it just me or you too got flasback of leila while watching this trailer? It gave me goosebumps of suspense, crime and merciless humans around us. — Rishika Rao (aadiivaasii) May 4, 2020

Now this is called a sure shot Dhaasu Trailer......Maaza aayega, bunch of extremely talented people coming together to bring a super dark series what people want from Over the Top platforms.....https://t.co/fDranMic1UPrimeVideoIN Bringing quality content in India #PaatalLok — Kumar Vishwas (kunbelievablev) May 4, 2020

Really liked the trailer can't wait for it to release.#PaatalLok — Gurmeet Singh (tiger_3108) May 4, 2020

"Jaise Lok, Waise Log!"

By trailer it looks this series has a interesting story line.

Waiting for #PaatalLokPrimeVideoIN https://t.co/IE45Pzox0t — Sasta Malu (SastaMalu) May 4, 2020

Talking about Paatal Lok, the gripping crime drama will be premiering on May 15, 2020, much to the excitement of fans. It has been produced by Clean Slate Filmz and is directed by Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun. The story chronicles around four criminals who are nabbed by the police on charges of an attempted assassination of a high-profile journalist. Jaideep Ahlawat portrays the role of Hathiram Chaudhary, a tough cop who is given the responsibility of looking into the entire matter.

