Paatal Lok Trailer Out: Anushka Sharma's web series with Abhishek Banerjee & company is a promising thriller

Anushka Sharma has shared the trailer of her web series Paatal Lok and we think that the Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, and Gul Panag starrer will have us glued to the screens.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming web series Paatal Lok has been in the news for a while now and while the actress has been constantly sharing glimpses of the same, the trailer is out and it has all of our attention. The web series stars the likes of Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, and Gul Panag in lead roles and well, it is definitely a great cast to go with as far as this thriller is concerned and we are rooting for it.

The trailer shows simultaneous journeys, one which is fighting for the right and the other, that narrates the tale of intensely gory activities. As it turns out, we don't know if there will be any end to it but someone will pay, and we cannot seem to get enough of the entire storyline summed up in just a couple of minutes. None the less, you won't want to blink your eye for a second to get hold of what does it have in store.

Watch Paatal Lok trailer here:

Anushka had announced yesterday that she will be sharing the trailer at 11:34 PM IST and so she did. Now, all that is there to watch out for is how does the audience react to this one after being treated to some really fine pieces of thrillers as far as the webspace is concerned.

