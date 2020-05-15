Paatal Lok Twitter Reactions: Netizens are impressed with Anushka Sharma's gritty series; Call it 'terrific'

Paatal Lok Twitter Reactions: Paatal Lok featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and others in the lead roles has been premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Here's what the netizens have to say.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, since theatres across the nation are shut, and shootings stalled, what comes as a ray of hope for all movies-buffs is Amazon Original Series new show- Paatal Lok. Produced by Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok marks the digital debut of Anushka Sharma as a producer. The crime thriller series features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and others in the lead roles. The trailer of Paatal Lok which was released a few days back received a humongous response from the netizens who opined the same through social media platforms.

And today as the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video, Twitter has been showered with multiple reactions related to the thriller series which many of them have found to be intriguing and interesting. Everyone has been going on gaga over Paatal Lok and calling it as one of the best thriller series to binge-watch. One person tweeted, "#PaatalLok is loaded with strong socio-political commentary & is easily the best show to have come out of the Indian web space in a long time. Its noir-ish origins give it a distinct edge. Kudos to @AnushkaSharma for investing in gritty stories that strongly speak to our times." While another person tweeted, "#PaatalLok @AnushkaSharma what a watch it was binge watched. @PrimeVideoIN everything about this was terrific. Great work." Paatal Lok has already driven everyone crazy.

Check out the Paatal Lok twitter reactions here:

#PaatalLok is loaded with strong socio-political commentary & is easily the best show to have come out of the Indian web space in a long time. Its noir-ish origins give it a distinct edge. Kudos to @AnushkaSharma for investing in gritty stories that strongly speak to our times. pic.twitter.com/eSgudtXDfF — Murtaza Ali Khan (@MurtazaCritic) May 14, 2020

Sab lok ke sab log ab dekh rahe hai #PaatalLok. Go watch. Streaming NOW on @primevideoin. … https://t.co/mdUnQ6AZgF — Hot Actress Pics (@HotActressPics1) May 14, 2020

In to the third episode,its simply superb.perhaps i would finish this by this night.#PaatalLok @prosit_roy pic.twitter.com/8gkwva3Kci — soumyaranjan pradhan (@soumyacsk99) May 14, 2020

"#PaatalLok is an intense exploration of Indian immorality, but also a celebration of our ingenuity. It’s a sure-fire success for Amazon Prime." https://t.co/2zL6gUnb9Q — Anushka Sharma FC (@AnushkaSFanCIub) May 14, 2020

#PaatalLok @AnushkaSharma what a watch it was binge watched. @PrimeVideoIN everything about this was terrific. Great work pic.twitter.com/G17CLpXXEa — TUSHAR DAS (@tushardas) May 15, 2020

A brilliant piece of art... Everyone did their job great ... A well made crime-suspense-thriller web series.#PaatalLok is worth watching. @PrimeVideoIN never disappoints it's Indian audience . pic.twitter.com/HeJjUoaWub — im abhi (@AbhijitM1997) May 15, 2020

Talking about Paatal Lok, it is inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the series explores the interplay within the four estates of democracy. Directed by Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun, the story chronicles around four criminals who are nabbed by the police on charges of an attempted assassination of a high-profile journalist. Jaideep Ahlawat portrays the role of Hathiram Chaudhary, a tough cop who is given the responsibility of looking into the entire matter.

