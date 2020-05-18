Paatal Lok: Vicky Kaushal calls Jaideep Ahlawat's work as Hathiram Chaudhary 'best performance of the year'

Paatal Lok revolves around the life of a jaded Delhi cop Hathiram Chaudhary played by actor Jaideep Ahlawat. And looks like Vicky Kaushal is a huge fan of Ahlawat's work.

The latest web series that seems to have taken the Internet by storm is Amazon Prime's Paatal Lok. The gritty crime thriller released on Friday and has already been binge watched by millions and received some amazing feedback from critics and netizens alike. Backed by Anushka Sharma, Paatal Lok revolves around the life of a jaded Delhi cop Hathiram Chaudhary played by actor Jaideep Ahlawat. And looks like 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal is a huge fan of Ahlawat's work.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Vicky was all praise for Paatal Lok. The actor congratulated Anuska Sharma for producing such a web show that ticks all the right boxes. He wrote, "Also, congratulations to @anushkasharma @avinasharun24fps and team for a brilliant show." Not just that, Vicky was also left mind blown by Jaideep Ahlawat's impressive work as Hathiram Chaudhary. Sharing a photo of Hathiram in his uniform, Vicky called his performance, "Best performance of the year @jaideepahlawat #PaatalLok."

Check out Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Story below:

Pinkvilla in its review for Paatal Lok noted, "In what seems like an OTT fever dream when it comes to the superb casting, it's a visual delight to see the talented Jaideep take on the entire show on his shoulders and go to the extreme when it comes to Hathiram's anguish over proving his worth to make his son proud."

