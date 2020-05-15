Paatal Lok's basic storyline inspired from Tarun Tejpal’s 2009 book reveals creator Sudip Sharma

The Anushka Sharma-backed show, Paatal Lok, took the show's basic storyline from rape-accused Tarun Tejpal's story and fictionalised it further.

Amazon Prime Video's latest offering Paatal Lok has already taken social media by storm. A grim and gritty portrayal which revolves around a media tycoon's assassination was first inspired by Tarun Tejpal’s 2009 novel, The Story of My Assassins, revealed creator and co-writer Sudip Sharma. The Anushka Sharma-backed show took the show's basic storyline from rape-accused Tarun Tejpal's story and fictionalised it further. Paatal Lok, however, is told from the view point of a cop played by Jaideep Ahlawat, unlike Tejpal's story which spoke about how five suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting his murder.

Commenting on the same, Sudip Sharma said, "This book was a small part of it. We took a one-line plot from there, and then the writers explored many different situations. There are several other factors that have been added to our story. We decided to explore the life of a cop. The author of the book was not involved in the development or production of the show."

In an interview to The New Indian Express, Sudip had also stated that he had read the book almost a decade ago. "We started off from there and then various other inspirations came in. I read The Story of My Assassins about a decade ago. I’ve been working on this show for the last 4-5 years. Given that it was just a starting point, and given how much we have moved away from the source material, it didn’t feel wrong."

Paatal Lok has opened to stellar reviews. The Pinkvilla review of the crime thriller read, "Besides the intriguing plotline, which leaves a cliffhanger ending in almost all episodes, it's primarily the cast that makes Paatal Lok work. It may seem a bit dicey to turn to such a dark-oriented storyline during such troubling times but if you treat it as the investigative drama that it's meant to be, then you won't be disappointed."

