Pachinko: 5 things to know before watching the Lee Min Ho, Youn Yuh Jung & Kim Min Ha starrer

Apple TV+’s upcoming triple language series is expected to sweep the world with its generational narrative that deals with the struggles and the troubles of a family of immigrants. ‘Pachinko’ spans over 4 generations in the Korean household.

Pachinko:

Originally Pachinko is a game machine, popular in Japan. It is used for gambling with automatic machinery and looks like a pinball setup. It was popular in the country during the 1900s and was manned by many Zainichi Koreans. The word ‘pachin’ is taken from the sound of the machine, while the ‘ko’ represents the small stature of the machine.

The history:

‘Zainichi’ stands for foreigners. The term ‘Zainichi Korean’ is used for people who took residence in Japan. Many of them still reside in the country and are one of the largest minorities.

The books:

The show is based on the books written by author Min Jin Lee. The original work is spread over three parts, woven together by the time shifting story of the fictional family. While one does not need to read the books to understand the series, it is definitely a worthy read.

The characters:

Sunja: She is the protagonist delivered by Jeon Yu Na, Kim Min Ha and Youn Yuh Jung in her three stages of life, childhood, adulthood and old age.

Hansu: Played by the superstar Lee Min Ho, his portrayal as a Korean with connections in Japan is highly anticipated.

Solomon: The grandson of Sunja who carries the absolute edge of the story, played by the talented Jin Ha.

The details:

‘Pachinko’ will be released as an 8-episode series with the first three episodes premiering on March 25 on Apple TV+. It has been directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon, 4 parts each.

