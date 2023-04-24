Pachinko actor Lee Min Ho's agency issues warning to fans from imposter accounts on Instagram

Lee Min Ho is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in the world, with a massive fan following on social media. However, this popularity has also made him a target for imposters who create fake accounts and pretend to be the actor. Recently, his agency, MYM Entertainment, issued a statement warning fans about such fake accounts and the consequences of falling for them.

The warning from Lee Min Ho's agency

The agency's statement was posted on their official Instagram account warning fans about these imposters.

Read the full statement here

“Hello, this is MYM Entertainment,

There are many social media scam accounts found claiming Lee Min Ho or MYM staff.

Please be advised that neither MYM nor Lee Min Ho contact to our fans directly to ask for any financial benefits. MYM and Lee Min Ho are posting content only on the official accounts below, and please do not contact or reply to any other accounts than that."

About Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, and model represented by MYM Entertainment. Lee Min Ho began acting in his sophomore year of high school and joined Starhaus Entertainment in his senior year. He obtained minor roles in various television shows after receiving training. He used his stage name, Lee Min, early in his career because his agency thought his birth name was too common. He reverted to his birth name because it was sounded and written the same as the Korean word for 'immigration,' making him impossible to find on the internet.

His breakout role, and the one he is best known for, occurred in 2009 when he was cast as the lead, Gu Jun Pyo, in 'Boys Over Flowers'. He was also named Best New Actor at the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards. He appeared in the drama 'Pachinko' in 2021 for which he had to audition for the part for the first time in 13 years.

‘Personal Taste’, ‘City Hunter’, ‘Faith’, ‘The Heirs’, and ‘The Legend of the Blue Sea’ are among his major starring performances in television series. His role for his performance in Studio Dragon's The King: Eternal Monarch in 2020 got fans gushing over his visuals. Aside from his television career, he played the first starring role in the 2015 film Gangnam Blues. Following this, he also got his first China-produced feature, Bounty Hunters, and the mini-romance-web series Line Romance. His television series' success positioned him as a top Hallyu star; he is the most followed South Korean actor on social media. Lee Min Ho was the first Korean celebrity to have a Madame Tussauds wax figure created in his likeness, with figures exhibited in Shanghai in 2013, and Hong Kong in 2014.

