Pachinko: Lee Min Ho to reunite with The King: Eternal Monarch co star Jung Eun Chae; Actress kicks off prep

Lee Min Ho led Pachinko has roped in the actor's The King: Eternal Monarch co star Jung Eun Chae. The actress has reportedly begun preparing for the project.

There could be a mini The King: Eternal Monarch reunion waiting to happen in Pachinko! The international project, which stars Lee Min Ho in the lead, has reportedly roped in Jung Eun Chae. Fans of the SBS drama would remember that the actress played Koo Seo Ryeong, the youngest female Prime Minister of Kingdom of Corea. OSEN has now reported that the actress will be playing a supporting role in the Apple TV series. Jung Eun Chae will essay the role of Kyung Hee.

Jung Eun Chae's command over the English language and her exotic appearance will benefit the project. It has also been revealed that the actress has begun prep for the role. It is to see if Lee Min Ho and Jung Eun Chae would cross paths on the big screen again. We've got our fingers crossed! Do you wish to see the two stars share the screen again in Pachinko? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Jung Eun Chae adds as another gem to the stellar star cast. While we are already aware that Lee Min Ho is leading the project, it has also been revealed that Youn Yuh Jung plays the female lead. The project also stars Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai and Kaho Minami. The Hollywood Reporter revealed Kogonada is set to direct four episodes, including the pilot whereas Justin Chon will helm four episodes.

It was previously reported that Lee Min Ho has begun filming for the project. Read about it in the link below.

