Pachinko: Lee Min Ho showered with love and best wishes from his Indian fandom as production begins

It was previously confirmed that Lee Min Ho will star in Pachinko. While we wait for the actor to reveal his first look, his fandom in India came together to shower him with love and wishes.

After he bowed down as the handsome Pheya in The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho signed the dotted lines of Pachinko. Variety confirmed that the South Korean actor will be essaying the role of Hansu. As per the character description, the actor will be seen playing an "enigmatic outsider and merchant" who associates himself with organised crime and embarks on an "illicit romance" that will have dire consequences. It was recently reported that the actor has begun filming for the Apple project.

While we wait for the actor's first look, his Indian fans have come together (digitally) to wish the actor. About 30 fans from different parts of the country and age groups have recorded videos addressing to Lee Min Ho and showered him with love. The video is shared on the Instagram page of Lee Min Ho's Indian fandom, Lee Min Ho Lovers India. Check it out here.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Rajita Veni Saladi from Andhra Pradesh (India), who started this fan club in 2011, said the Indian Minoz are excited about the actor's Hollywood debut. "We wish (Lee Min Ho) all the best and stay safe. We will always be there to support (him) through every step of (his) life. Waiting for the day to attend (his) concert in India. Fighting oppa," she said. This isn't the first time that they have showered the beloved Oppa with support. Earlier this year, they sent the actor coffee trucks, curated Plantation Project and more.

Meanwhile, with Lee Min Ho returning to sets for the shoot, his agency MYM Entertainment has revealed the precautionary measures taken to ensure safety. Read about it here: Lee Min Ho's Pachinko sets to follow strict COVID 19 precautions; Food trucks and site visits RESTRICTED

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PinkvillaVariety

Share your comment ×