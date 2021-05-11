Pachinko, Snowdrop, The Sound of Magic & more: All the hottest Kdramas you should look out for in 2021

The second half of 2021 promises a roster of amazing K-dramas! Check out the dramas we are truly rooting for in the second half of the year.

We are commencing towards the second half of the year (Yes, time flew like Quicksilver!). While the first half of the year was great for K-dramas with The Penthouse S2 and Taxi Driver breaking rating records, Song Joong Ki's terrific comeback with Vincenzo, Lee Seung Gi's thrilling Mouse, Park Shin Hye's Sisyphus: The Myth and Doom At Your Service to pick a few handful of dramas, the second half promises to be an exciting ride for the viewers! And, with the pandemic not showing signs of going away anytime soon, it is time to update your K-drama watchlist with some amazing recommendations. Read on to find out.

1. Pachinko

Lee Min Ho's highly-anticipated comeback drama, Pachinko is a limited series produced by Apple+ TV series. A fantastic adaptation of Min Jin Lee's best-selling novel, Pachinko tells the story of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The storyline spreads across Korea, Japan and the United States. Lee Min Ho will be seen in a different avatar as Hansu," a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organised crime". We are excited to watch Lee Min Ho in a grey-shaded character! Pachinko also stars Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami and Jung Eun-chae. The drama will air in the latter half of the year.

2. The Sound Of Magic

A month back, Netflix Korea confirmed that True Beauty star Hwang In Yeop has officially joined the cast of Annarasumanara, now rechristened as The Sound Of Magic. The Sound Of Magic is described as an emotional musical drama about a girl named Yun Ai who becomes an adult too quickly and the mysterious magician Lee Eul, an adult who wishes to be a child forever. Ji Chang Wook will play the role of the mysterious magician Lee Eul, who lives in an abandoned theme park. Hwang In Yeop will portray Yun Ai's classmate, Na II Deung. Na II Deung is studious and keeps to himself, but he discovers the fun of magic with Lee Eun and Yun Ai and his life begins to change. The drama is slated to air in the second half of the year.

3. Snowdrop

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's big K-drama venture, Snowdrop is set in Seoul in 1987 and is a love story between Im Soo-ho (Hae-in) and Eun Young-Cho (Jisoo). Soo-ho is a student at a prestigious university who suddenly dashes into a female dorm while covered in blood. Young-Cho, a cheerful and lovable student, hides Soo-ho in secret while tending to his wounds despite being in danger under close surveillance. The drama is created by the makers of Sky Castle and is set to air sometime later this year.

4. I'm Breaking Up Now

Song Hye Kyo's much-awaited comeback drama has an interesting cast comprising of Jang Ki Yong, EXO's Sehun, Girl's Day's Yura and Choi Hee Seo. Song Hye Kyo will portray Ha Young Eun, a manager of the design team at a fashion label. She is smart and fashionable but rooted in reality. The drama promises a lot of heart-fluttering romantic moments and heartbreak. We are pumped!

5. Happiness

Park Hyung Sik's much-awaited comeback drama, Happiness is an apocalyptic thriller drama, opposite Han Hyo Joo. In a big city, there is a newly constructed apartment building where the higher floors are up for general sales and the lower floors are rented out. The drama depicts the subtle psychological battle and the class discrimination that occurs amongst residents of the building. The city hits rock bottom when an impending apocalypse hits in the form of a new type of infectious disease in which people suffer from unabated thirst. It would be interesting to see Park Hyung Sik in an unusual avatar.

6. Youth

The drama has been in the news for a long time. Youth is a drama series based on the BTS Universe storyline. After fans expressed their concern, the makers of the drama have decided not to use BTS' real names in the drama. Instead, Youth is a story of seven friends, each hiding his own pain and miseries and how they come together and tackle life problems. The cast consists of seven rookie actors and is heavily inspired by Bangtan Universe. ARMY, read up on Bangtan Universe as much as you can, because Youth is all set to premiere towards the end of 2021.

7. Hospital Playlist S2 & The Penthouse S3

Newer seasons of our beloved dramas return next month on our screens! The Penthouse S3 airs on June 4 on SBS and Hospital Playlist S2 airs on June 17 on tvN drama.

