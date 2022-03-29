‘Pachinko’ star Jin Ha apologizes for old blog featuring elderly women

‘Pachinko’ star Jin Ha who has previously been recognised for his performance in the musical ‘Hamilton’ has posted an apology on his personal website. This comes after his past blog where he posted images of elderly women in the subway. The images were taken without the consent of the subjects and were also shared with a complete view of their faces.

The public has lashed out at the actor after noting the content on the website and his uploading of the photos along with inappropriate text. The actor has since deleted his blog and apologized for the same.

On March 26, his apology stated how his Tumblr account should have never existed. The blog called ‘Korean Flowers in Bloom’ was made in 2011 and tresspases the privacy of these women. He has also noted that he should not have left the blog unattended for so long and has deleted his account.

Jin Ha has apologized to the women in the images and accepted his lack of judgement. Promising to work better in the future, the actor has thanked the people for giving him the opportunity to rectify his mistakes.

Jin Ha’s latest role takes place in the epic Korean drama ‘Pachinko’ based on a novel of the same name. He stars as Baek Solomon, the grandson of the protagonist Sunja and the last in the generational chain of the poor family hailing from Busan, South Korea.

Oscar winner Youn Yuh Jung (older Sunja) and Hallyu superstar Lee Min Ho (Koh Hansu), alongside actress Kim Min Ha (younger Sunja) take up the lead roles in the drama.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 6 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to in March 2022 featuring ‘Soundtrack #1’ & ‘Pachinko’